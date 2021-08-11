As the focus on social-emotional learning expands in schools across the state – a piece of the Kansas Can redesign project – opportunities for training expand with it.
Recently, that came home to the Derby school district, as Derby Middle School and Derby North Middle School were able to take part in a local training at the end of July hosted at DNMS.
In the past, DMS Principal Clint Shipley noted the schools have been able to send a handful of teachers at a time to out-of-state training, but this year marked the first time they were able to hold a session with Capturing Kids’ Hearts (an SEL training group) locally.
“Our past experience with the Flippen Group and Capturing Kids’ Hearts has received lots of positive feedback from staff. Many other districts in the area are utilizing CKH also and have had excellent experiences,” Shipley said. “We know that supporting students’ social-emotional needs, particularly in light of their experiences during the pandemic, are going to be critical to their continued achievement.”
Capturing Kids’ Hearts equips school staff to implement transformational processes focused on improving school culture, strengthening trust between teachers/students, creating accountability, fostering trauma-informed care and more. That is all intended to help build intentional relationships to support a positive classroom climate.
A total of 50 staff members from both buildings were able to attend the local training held July 27-28 at DNMS and came away “energized and enthusiastic” about starting the school year, according to Shipley.
Offering an immersive, participatory experience, Capturing Kids’ Hearts training aims to improve the five key indicators of school performance – fewer discipline referrals, improved attendance, higher student achievement, lower dropout rates and higher teacher satisfaction.
Given the growing focus on social-emotional learning, Shipley highlighted the importance of continuing to pursue training opportunities like those offered by CKH – especially as social-emotional learning becomes a larger cog in the educational strategy toward promoting future success.
“Social-emotional learning is very important at the middle school level. Our staff has always emphasized educating the whole child and is very committed to their social-emotional development. It’s really part of the middle school philosophy to put a great deal of emphasis on SEL, but it’s also something that we know we need to put even more energy into this year,” Shipley said. “We know that middle school students need a lot of support with how to build positive relationships and creating a safe learning environment. The safer students feel at school (physically and emotionally) the more likely they are to be active participants in the learning process.”