Derby will soon be represented on the world stage in robotics as a team from Derby Middle School is set to compete at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship.
The team is a part of the Derby Middle School Robotics Club, which DMS teacher Dave Brown sponsors.
“I'm a Project Lead the Way teacher and am teaching the Gateway curriculum, which includes all of the pre-engineering courses – everything from flight and space to electronics, to design and CAD type of stuff,” Brown said.
Project Lead the Way is a nonprofit organization that develops STEM curricula for U.S. elementary, middle, and high schools. There are 10 units in the Gateway curriculum – such as the one taught by Brown – including design and modeling, automation and robotics, flight and space, and green architecture.
Brown says different subjects in the Gateway curriculum are all relevant parts when building a thriving robotics program. That appears to be the case as the robotics program at Derby Middle School has grown to nearly 30 members.
“We are finishing up our seventh year at Derby Middle School having a robotics club, and we have had pretty good success over the years,” Brown said. “This will be our first time to actually take our students to VEX Worlds in Dallas, but we've qualified in previous years. With COVID, they either canceled the competition or made it a virtual one, and it just didn't seem like something that we necessarily wanted to jump in on.”
This year, however, the articulated manipulators aligned, and the team – known as the Kraken –will soon be on its way to compete on the world stage.
“When I realized we were going to VEX Worlds, I was elated but still slightly terrified about what was to come,” Kraken team member James Lyman said. “Since this is Derby Middle's first year at VEX Worlds, I am excited to experience something new and interact with others from different countries.”
Fellow Kraken teammate Drew Van Metre says that he’s learned a few lessons along the way, but teamwork allows the squad to keep track of what’s happening during the game.
“One of the lessons I have learned is not to be worried by the small stuff,” Van Metre said. “On the field, we have certain jobs, and together they work as a team so that we always know what is happening.”
The Kraken is well-suited to know what’s happening on the field of play as the game itself is not a simple one. The team will compete at Worlds in a game called Tipping Point. The game is played on a 12’x12’ square field with two alliances composed of two teams competing in matches. The matches consist of a 15-second autonomous period, followed by a one minute and 45 second driver-controlled period. The game's object is to have a higher score than the opposing alliance by scoring rings, moving mobile goals to alliance zones, and elevating the teams’ robots on platforms at the end of a match.
“During the match, we usually assign one person to watch the time, one person to watch the enemies, and one person to drive the robot. We focus on our alliance during the overall competition, as they are the most important part of the entire competition, aside from winning,” Lyman said.
The Kraken will compete during the middle school competition of the VEX World Championship May 3-5 in Dallas.