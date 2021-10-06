Derby Middle School staff members were recognized for their years of service at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting on Sept. 27.
Pictured, left to right (back row): Chris Cretcher, who was recognized for his dedication as head custodian since January, and DMS Principal Clint Shipley.
Front row: Wendy Karel (25 years), Paula Green (25 years), Kelly Page (10 years), and Dana Dailey (20 years).
Not pictured: Gina Thrailkill (10 years), Tracey Anderson (15 years), Karin Marsh (15 years), Dee Calkins (20 years), David Klish (25 years) and Michelle Sweat (25 years).