DMS years of service 2021
COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Derby Middle School staff members were recognized for their years of service at the Derby Board of Education’s meeting on Sept. 27.

Pictured, left to right (back row): Chris Cretcher, who was recognized for his dedication as head custodian since January, and DMS Principal Clint Shipley.

Front row: Wendy Karel (25 years), Paula Green (25 years), Kelly Page (10 years), and Dana Dailey (20 years).

Not pictured: Gina Thrailkill (10 years), Tracey Anderson (15 years), Karin Marsh (15 years), Dee Calkins (20 years), David Klish (25 years) and Michelle Sweat (25 years).

0
0
0
0
0