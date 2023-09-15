DMS Staff Years of Service

Front row, left to right: Joey Gonzalez, Paula Green, Robin Westerman and Diane Dixon. Back row: Julie Haffner, Clint Shipley (Principal) and Kristen Wilcox. Not pictured were Mitch Pontious and David Brow.

 COURTESY

These staff members at  Derby Middle School staff were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools during the Sept. 11 Board of Education meeting. Mitch Pontious, Robin Westerman (10 Years), Kristen Wilcox (15 Years) and Julie Haffner (20 Years). In addition, the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate was presented to David Brown, Diane Dixon, and Kristen Wilcox. 

