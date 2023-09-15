These staff members at Derby Middle School staff were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools during the Sept. 11 Board of Education meeting. Mitch Pontious, Robin Westerman (10 Years), Kristen Wilcox (15 Years) and Julie Haffner (20 Years). In addition, the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate was presented to David Brown, Diane Dixon, and Kristen Wilcox.
Derby Middle School staff recognized for years of service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 21
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 29
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 4