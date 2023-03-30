DMS YOS 2023

Pictured at the presentation are (front row, left to right) Angie Draney, Vika Alderson, Mindy Oppriecht, (back row) Diane Dixon, Anne Lee and DMS Principal Clint Shipley.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

At the March 27 Board of Education meeting, Derby Middle School staff were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools. Those honored included Vika Alderson, Anne Lee, Mindy Oppriecht, Janelle Stallbaumer ((10 years), Scott Christensen (15 years), Diana Dixon, Angie Draney (20 years) and David Brown (25 years). Additionally, Todd Olmstead was presented with the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools. 

