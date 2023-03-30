At the March 27 Board of Education meeting, Derby Middle School staff were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools. Those honored included Vika Alderson, Anne Lee, Mindy Oppriecht, Janelle Stallbaumer ((10 years), Scott Christensen (15 years), Diana Dixon, Angie Draney (20 years) and David Brown (25 years). Additionally, Todd Olmstead was presented with the University of Kansas School of Education 25 Year Certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.
Derby Middle School staff honored for years of services
