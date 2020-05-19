Traditional Memorial Day services will be somewhat different this year, in light of the pandemic, as both the Derby VFW and American Legion Post 408 will hold short ceremonies at El Paso and Hillcrest cemeteries, respectively.
Services at Hillcrest Cemetery – put on by the American Legion – will include a posting of the colors, prayer/laying of the wreath, a presentation from guest speaker and American Legion State Commander Chuck Shoemaker, rifle squad and the playing of “Taps.”
Additionally, the following restrictions will be in place for the ceremony at Hillcrest Cemetery due to COVID-19:
• No mass gatherings of 10 or more people will be allowed in any given area.
• Mass gatherings (family groups) will maintain a safe zone of no less than 6 feet from any other gatherings.
• The wearing of masks is highly encouraged.
• Hand sanitizing wipes/sanitizing bottles will be available for those needing them.
Derby VFW will follow suit with a truncated ceremony at El Paso Cemetery, with no flyover and no guest speaker. VFW Post 7253 Commander Jay Boyle will make a speech followed by military honors in the shortened services.
The ceremony at El Paso Cemetery will start at 10 a.m. May 25, while services at Hillcrest Cemetery will start at 11 a.m.