Rolland “Rick” Alamo (pictured) was installed as the Worshipful Master of Derby Lodge #365 of the Ancient, Free, and Accepted Masons of Kansas on Dec. 18. Alamo will be leading the Lodge for the next year. He has been a resident of Derby since 1977, graduating from Derby High School in 1981. Alamo is retired from the U.S. Air Force and has been married to his wife, Sue, for 30 years. Together, they raised five children in Derby. For information on becoming a Mason, contact Alamo at 788-2064.
Derby Masonic Lodge installs new leadership
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-