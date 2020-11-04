Rome Bruce, Stephen Swope, Peyten Cooper and Santos Alvarez of Derby’s Red Cape Martial Arts brought home multiple medals from the 2020 United Taekwondo Alliance National Championships, held in Tulsa, Okla., on Oct. 17. The championships boasted more than 450 competitors.
Bruce, 15, a red belt in Taekwondo, brought home bronze for empty hand patterns for advanced color belts for her performance of In Kuhn Hyung of Chun Kuhn Taekwondo.
Swope, 16, a 2nd Dan in Taekwondo, placed third for both empty hand patterns and weapons patterns for his divisions for In Kuhn Hyung and Cane Pattern 3 of Chun Kuhn Taekwondo.
Cooper, 16, a red belt in Karate, placed second for empty hand patterns and second in weapons patterns for advanced color belts.
Alvarez, 15, a blue belt in Taekwondo, brought home gold for empty hand patterns for intermediate color belts for Kwan Kuhn Hyung of Chun Kuhn Taekwondo.