Kory Michael Farmer, 34, of Derby, was sentenced to a year of probation after being charged with impersonation of a law enforcement officer. Charges stemmed over a 15-month period from August 2019 to November 2020.
Arrested on Nov. 16, 2020, following an incident with two sheriff’s detectives, Farmer recently plead guilty in Sedgwick County District Court to one count of misdemeanor false impersonation. In turn, he was sentenced to one year of probation and agreed to forfeit guns, tactical gear and other law-enforcement type equipment taken by authorities, as well as selling the vehicle used in his impersonation of law enforcement. Farmer also had his private investigation and bail enforcement licenses revoked and is barred from working in any law enforcement or similarly related fields (i.e., security, bounty-hunting, etc.).