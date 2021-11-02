SALINA –Colt Francis Wright, 30, of Derby, was sentenced Oct. 28 in Saline County District Court for attempted first-degree murder of law enforcement officers during an armed robbery in Saline County on Feb. 5, 2019.
District Court Judge Patrick Thompson sentenced Wright to 30 years in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility on three counts of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of aggravated battery. Wright was also ordered to pay $2,596 in restitution. Wright pleaded guilty to the charges in March.