A Derby man and a juvenile were arrested early Friday morning in Derby for stealing valuables out of cars.
Gunner Arrington, 18, and a juvenile stole valuables from a number of unlocked vehicles around 2 a.m. Friday, Derby Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell said. The thefts happened in the area between Madison to Meadowlark and Westview to El Paso.
The two did not break any windows or force any locks. All the vehicles they entered were unlocked.
The stolen items totaled between $150 and $200 in value, Russell said.
Derby police received a call about the thefts as they were happening and, shortly after, officers in the area made contact with Arrington and the juvenile, Russell said. Multiple Derby residents also recorded security camera footage of the two entering vehicles.
Arrington and the juvenile were taken into custody in the 1300 block of El Paso around 4 a.m. that morning. Arrington, who had a misdemeanor warrant in Wichita, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.
Russell said he didn’t know the exact number of vehicles that were stolen from, but said there were 11 victims, meaning some of the victims may have had multiple vehicles.
Russell said residents should always make sure their vehicles are locked.
“If more cars had been locked, this may not have happened,” Russell said.