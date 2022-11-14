Area/State News Logo

A Derby man was injured in a wreck in Belle Plaine Nov. 5. According to The Belle Plaine News, Matthew Frank of Derby, 34, drove his jeep into the Pizza Hut in Belle Plaine that evening.

Frank was transported to a Wichita hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the wreck. No other individuals in the building were injured in the wreck.

