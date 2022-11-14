A Derby man was injured in a wreck in Belle Plaine Nov. 5. According to The Belle Plaine News, Matthew Frank of Derby, 34, drove his jeep into the Pizza Hut in Belle Plaine that evening.
Frank was transported to a Wichita hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the wreck. No other individuals in the building were injured in the wreck.
Belle Plaine PD reported receiving a call of erratic driving, with police stating the jeep was traveling well in excess of the speed limit before hitting the curb outside the Pizza Hut and crashing into the front of the building. The vehicle caught fire, which spread to the building, but the fire was quickly contained.
Investigation into the crash is still ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.