Buckner CSI

A dead body was found March 16 in a building at 631 Buckner Street. Derby Police indicated no foul play is suspected and there is no immediate threat to the community.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

Derby Police and local emergency medical services responded to calls of an individual being found unresponsive in a building on Buckner Street the morning of March 16.

First responders were dispatched to 631 N. Buckner #300 at 10:24 a.m. on March 16 after someone arrived on scene to discover an unresponsive individual. EMS determined the individual – later identified as Bruce McClintock, 59, of Derby – was deceased.

