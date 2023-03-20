Derby Police and local emergency medical services responded to calls of an individual being found unresponsive in a building on Buckner Street the morning of March 16.
First responders were dispatched to 631 N. Buckner #300 at 10:24 a.m. on March 16 after someone arrived on scene to discover an unresponsive individual. EMS determined the individual – later identified as Bruce McClintock, 59, of Derby – was deceased.
Currently, the investigation is ongoing as Derby PD awaits results of an autopsy. Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell noted there is nothing “overly suspicious” about the case with no indication of foul play.
“There’s nothing at the moment as to think that there’s any type of danger to the public,” Russell said.
If anyone has information that could help the investigation, they are encouraged to call Derby PD at 788-1557.