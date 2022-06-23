Shawn Glass, 35, of Derby reportedly died at the scene of a motorcycle accident just east of Derby the evening of June 22.
According to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 9:56 p.m. June 22, Glass was traveling southbound on Greenwich Road on a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle. While driving through the T-intersection at 71st Street South, the motorcycle reportedly left the roadway and continued southbound into a wooded area. Glass was separated from the motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries.
A stop sign is posted for southbound traffic at the intersection of Greenwich and 71st Street South. A two direction arrow sign is also posted along the south edge of 71st Street South and visible to southbound traffic.
Speed and impaired driving are believed to have contributed to the collision. At this time, the circumstances of the collision remain under investigation by the sheriff’s office.