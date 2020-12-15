Cooper Kelley, a Derby resident in his mid-20s, died following injuries suffered from a shooting near Harry and Webb in Wichita on Monday.
Wichita police reported a UPS driver called 911 around 4 p.m. Monday about a shooting in the 9300 block of East Funston. Officers arrived to find Kelley had been shot in the abdomen. He was then transported to the hospital where he later died from the injuries suffered.
On Tuesday, Wichita police arrested a 17-year-old for felony murder and juvenile possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting. Wichita PD reported the suspect and victim arranged the meeting of a drug transaction over social media.