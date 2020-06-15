A Derby man was recently arrested in Wichita for 13 alleged felonies and misdemeanors.
Matthew Leiker, 38, was arrested at the Harry and Webb QuikTrip around 10 p.m. on June 10 for the following charges: an aggravated weapons violation by a convicted felon; criminal possession of a firearm by a felon; fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement during a pursuit; two charges of fleeing or eluding law enforcement with five or more moving violations; two charges of driving while license is suspended or revoked; making false information; four probation violation charges; possessing drug paraphernalia.
Leiker was booked into Sedgwick County Jail.