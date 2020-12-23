Since 2013, the Derby Public Library – in partnership with the Derby Rotary Club – has offered services to homebound patrons as part of its Library2Go program.
Amidst the current pandemic, Adult Programming Coordinator Dawn Best noted the library is trying to stress that service is available not just to the elderly community. It is available to any homebound patrons (i.e., those suffering from COVID) within the USD 260 boundaries.
Participation has dwindled since the program started, with just a handful of library patrons using it, but in the time of COVID and quarantine Best and the library are trying to highlight how beneficial that service can be.
“I think that now more than ever people want and need the entertainment and enrichment that library materials can bring,” Best said. “A lot of people are homebound for whatever reason and we want to be able to continue to serve the public however we can.”
All library materials (books, DVDs, CDs, etc.) can be checked out through the Library2Go program, Best noted. Once a patron signs up, a drop-off time will be set up and items will be delivered to the patron’s front door. Deliveries are scheduled every three weeks.
When patrons sign up for the service, they will be asked questions regarding their interests, including the genres of books they prefer. They can also specify if they would like to receive other materials. Library staff will then choose items that match the members’ interests and send them in a designated Library2Go bag (donated by the Derby Rotary Club, which also helped with initial deliveries).
For specific requests, Library2Go members can call the library to get those included in their next delivery.
To sign up for Library2Go, call 316-788-0760 or visit derby library.com/services/library2go. The service is free and available to any DPL members within the Derby school district.