The Derby Public Library recently announced that over 3,000 popular magazines are now available to download and read on any device 24/7.
For the first time, users with a library card can read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks on a reading app called Libby. Top titles available for download include Us Weekly, News Week, Good Housekeeping, Wired, Reader’s Digest, National Geographic and more.
“The Derby Public Library is pleased to offer our patrons digital access to thousands of magazine titles through Libby,” Library Director Eric Gustafson said in a release. “This resource means people are able to choose from far more magazines than we are able to offer in print. Digital access means our readers can access their favorite titles through their favorite devices at their convenience.”
Digital magazines have no wait lists or holds, do not count toward checkout limits and provide readers the option to renew their selections. Derby Public Library patrons can also download magazines to Libby for offline use. Readers can browse lists of magazines within the app and search by format to find available titles.
The Derby Public Library’s locally selected, digital collection offers ebooks, audiobooks and digital magazines, including bestsellers and new releases. Readers of all ages can select from virtually any subject, including mystery, romance, children’s titles, business and more.
Gustafson said digital magazines are actually checked out more than their print counterparts.
“First of all, many more people do prefer to read magazines in digital format,” he said. “Additionally, many magazines have stopped print publication, so this is a good way to provide access to those titles.”
Since the Derby Public Library is a member of Sunflower eLibrary, the entire Derby community can also borrow and read from Sunflower eLibrary’s complete ebook, audiobook and digital magazine collection.
Gustafson said the library saw an increase in digital circulation throughout the pandemic, as well as more use of the library’s drive-thru services and a sharp decline in DVD checkouts, possibly due to a preference for streaming services.
“This program fits seamlessly within the library’s goal of providing relevant educational and recreational resources to the community. It’s important to make our services as simple and convenient as possible,” he said.
To get started reading digital magazines, ebooks and audiobooks, download Libby or visit https://sunflowerelibrary.overdrive.com.