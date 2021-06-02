The Derby Public Library will begin a medallion hunt in the days leading up to the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest.
Library staff will hide the medallion somewhere in town and plan to start posting clues each day on the library’s social media pages beginning June 7. The library and the city first collaborated on a medallion hunt in 2019 for the city’s 150th anniversary.
“Right now, we’re planning on posting them on the library’s Facebook page, and they’ll probably be cross-posted on the city’s page as well,” said Hannah Adamson, youth services coordinator for the Derby Public Library.
A group of local high school students found that medallion, hidden at Garrett Park, after just two days of clues. Like the 150th anniversary medallion, the BBQ festival medallion was printed at the library’s 3D printer.
The lucky medallion-finder will win a $100 gift card to Hog Wild Pit BBQ and a special BBQ prize package. The hunt is open for all ages.
“It’s a family-friendly event. We’re hoping families will look for it together,” Adamson said. “We’re hoping it’s found by the end of the BBQ fest.”
The BBQ festival is set to take place June 10 to 12 at High Park, 2801 E. James St.