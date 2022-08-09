Book Sale

With a large crowd turning up for its annual book sale, the Friends of the Library was able to raise over $2,000 in support of the Derby Public Library this year.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Approximately 1,0000 shoppers turned up for the Friends of the Library book sale held in the Derby Public Library’s Community Room Aug. 5-7. The three-day sale is an annual event put on by the Friends of the Library to help raise funds for the library to purchase more books. This year’s event was another success, with the group selling nearly 100 boxes total of old books and raising just over $2,000 to help support the library.

 
