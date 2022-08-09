Approximately 1,0000 shoppers turned up for the Friends of the Library book sale held in the Derby Public Library’s Community Room Aug. 5-7. The three-day sale is an annual event put on by the Friends of the Library to help raise funds for the library to purchase more books. This year’s event was another success, with the group selling nearly 100 boxes total of old books and raising just over $2,000 to help support the library.
Derby library book sale draws a crowd
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
