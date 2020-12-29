This story was republished as part of the Informer's 2020 Year in Review. It was originally published April 22, 2020.
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) became part of the common vernacular during the coronavirus pandemic, as the need for that gear was at a premium among medical professionals.
The Derby Public Library jumped in to help address PPE needs – starting the 3-D printing of ear guards for health care workers in April.
DPL Technology Coordinator Justin Ball said the ear guards were intended to create support/relief in regards to the face masks (with elastic bands) medical personnel are required to wear.
“That’s all fine and well for an hour or so, but after a while it really begins to dig into your ears,” Ball said. “It can give you headaches, stuff like that, so basically these are little plastic pieces with tabs of varying sizes – depending on a person’s head – that you can wrap those bands around as opposed to your ears, so it’s a little more comfortable.”
Given the model it
uses, Ball noted the DPL was limited in the number of ear guards it could create in one day – printing two large ones in 40 minutes. Ball said the goal for the library was to print at least two ear guards per hour for a total of 14 per day.
“We’re just happy to help support local medical workers doing what little we can being in quarantine and stuck in place,” Ball said. “This is something that we can do to get out there for everybody.”