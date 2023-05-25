LC Food Drive

Byron and Marlys Burke are shown helping sort the more than 5,600 pounds of food that was collected recently to support the Derby Food Pantry.

 COURTESY/COLENE READ

Earlier in May, Derby letter carriers held a food drive benefitting the local food pantry. Picking up donations from postal patrons while on their routes, letter carriers were able to collect more than 5,600 pounds of food for the Derby Food Pantry (4902 S. Clifton) – which benefits those living in USD 260 boundaries. John and Linda Bode of BRG Precision Products offered storage space, while approximately 20 volunteers helped sort the food before delivery. Robin Frank with Frank P&D, FedEx ground contractor, assisted with transportation.

