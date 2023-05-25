Earlier in May, Derby letter carriers held a food drive benefitting the local food pantry. Picking up donations from postal patrons while on their routes, letter carriers were able to collect more than 5,600 pounds of food for the Derby Food Pantry (4902 S. Clifton) – which benefits those living in USD 260 boundaries. John and Linda Bode of BRG Precision Products offered storage space, while approximately 20 volunteers helped sort the food before delivery. Robin Frank with Frank P&D, FedEx ground contractor, assisted with transportation.
Derby letter carriers’ food drive collects 5,000 pounds
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-