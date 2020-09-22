In honor of the Air Force’s 73rd birthday, Derby Mayor Randy White and Chamber of Commerce President Mark Staats offered some reflections on what the Air Force and McConnell Air Force Base mean to Derby.
“Derby wouldn’t be the town it is today without McConnell,” White said. “It’s not just the jobs. It’s the people in our town. The people who lead the Boy Scouts, the people actively involved in our churches. Many of those people are here for just two to four years, and they make the most of the opportunity to get involved. And they do it well. I tell the kids, ‘I feel so bad you have to move, but be thankful you know how to move and to fit in quickly, and I’m proud of you for that.’
White said the kids make friends quickly, and they realize how important friendship is. That’s part of what makes it so special. He said we have great neighbors.
“Spirit’s a great neighbor, Rose Hill’s a great neighbor, Mulvane’s a great neighbor. But McConnell’s a really great neighbor,” White said.
White said he was thankful for their service to our country and their involvement in our community. White indicated that Derby was better off having McConnell and they do a phenomenal job.
Mark Staats offered a similar sentiment.
“A lot of bases around the U.S. do not have the support that McConnell gives Derby and the area,” Staats said.
“I think that speaks very well to our community. When airmen go to restaurants and they get their meals purchased for them, it’s that type of attitude that really makes our local airmen and women feel very welcome,” he added.
Staats said that many McConnell personnel end up retiring in Derby.
“There are a lot of people who aren’t from here but end up staying here. And I think a big part of that is the community,” Staats said.
He thinks Derby would still be a “thriving, great community” without McConnell, but said that the base has accelerated Derby’s growth and enhanced the community.
“Having men and women who stay here adds a lot of value to our community in so many different ways,” Staats said.
He feels McConnell adds another level of greatness.
“I am glad that they are our neighbors, and I know that the Derby community as a whole will continue to be good neighbors to McConnell, and I know they’ll continue to be good neighbors to us for decades to come,” Staats said.