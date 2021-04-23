After being cancelled last year due to COVID-19 issues, the Derby Kite and Bike Fest is back and organizer Debbie Williams is excited about the May 14-16 event, which includes a nighttime ride around High Park.
"It's pretty darn fun," said Williams of that ride.
The family-oriented event, known as the “Light the Night” Family Bike Ride, is set for 9 p.m. May 14, and also involves people decorating themselves and their bikes for the ride. It's just one of numerous events that weekend during the festival.
There are many benefits to riding a bike, Williams said.
"We know bicycling is fun and it can be economical and environmentally friendly," said Williams, who is community wellness coordinator for the Derby Recreation Commission and manager of the Derby Health Collaborative.
She also wants to stress bicycles as a means of transportation.
And they're not just for kids, either, or those who can't use two wheels.
She recalls the situation of an 80-year-old man who was concerned about his balance.
It was pointed out that there are three-wheeled bikes for adults as well as recumbent bikes. There are even bikes with small motors to give riders an extra push when they're either getting tired or are facing a steep hill.
People will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing as much as possible, but because it's an outdoor event as well as the fact that more people are getting vaccinated, the risk should be low, Williams said.
Williams is hoping for favorable weather and, if it cooperates, is expecting 500 to 600 people to attend, which she said would be a fine showing.
The kite aspect of the festival, also at High Park, is more of an informal come-and-go event during the afternoon.
Minor bike repairs offered
Because of the shutdown during the pandemic, there's been a lot of pent-up demand to get out and about with events such as this one, Williams said.
She's also pleased with Mayor Randy White's participation as the lead rider in the "Tour De Derby," a self-supported, family-friendly ride.
Riders and families can ride as much or as little as they’d like and choose a family in-lot ride, a 10-mile in-town ride – which White will take part in – or a 35-mile county ride.
There's also a repair clinic in which volunteers will be available for minor bike fixes such as pedals, seats and handle bars.
Major repairs will need to be handled by a professional bicycle business.
There also will be a repair clinic on May 18 at the Oaklawn Activity Center.
"That repair clinic is very popular," Williams said. "They may just need to get some grease on the chains and air in the tires after the winter."
A lot of kids in that area don't have the means for proper storage in the offseason, so the bikes often need some care to get going again.
"The other thing that's pretty cool is the BMX challenge," she said.
There are usually 75-80 kids who are "doing tricks" on their bikes at the Derby Skate Park.
"We're real excited about being able to offer that again," she said.
That event, called Derby Skate Park BMX Challenge, is from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 16 and is free. No registration is required.
"BMX racing is an individual sport and is designed to build self-confidence and self-esteem in anyone who participates," according to publicity material.
Williams credits committee volunteers, who meet five to six times a year, for making the activities happen.
"We have a great committee," she said. "These are local people who like bicycling and want to see it grow in Derby.”