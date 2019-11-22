Kansas Association for Youth [KAY] Clubs from Derby High School and Derby Middle School received the Gold Award for student leadership and service for the 2018-19 school year at the Area 6 Regional Conference held Nov. 5.
Seventeen members of the Derby KAY Clubs from the high school and two middle schools attended this year’s conference at Maize South School. The theme was “Superfantastic Heroes” and featured topics including Study Skills, Mindfulness, Finding Common Ground, Social Media and Service Projects.
Criteria for a Gold Award includes attendance at a KAY Leadership Camp, a regional and unit conference, participation of 50 percent of the club in school, community, nation and world service projects, 35 percent participation in both fundraising and team building projects and leading a program or creative service project.
“The conference is very motivational for the members in terms of gaining ideas for service projects and motivating their peers,” said Megan Mackay, Derby High School teacher and KAY Club sponsor.
KAY is a character building, leadership training program directed by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. It provides students an opportunity to learn about assuming citizenship responsibilities and personality enrichment though organized service programs in the areas of school, community, nation and world.
During the past school year Derby High School raised money for Mental Health Awareness, prepared and delivered cookies and hot chocolate to firefighters, hosted a “Parent’s Night Out,” made Valentines for St. Jude’s Hospital and Christmas cards for military men and women stationed overseas, hosted a breakfast for foreign exchange students, and helped with an 8th grade activities fair.
Both middle school KAY clubs have participated in school and community activities, including Operation Holiday, Candy Cane Lane and Ronald McDonald House.
Derby High School has about 50 KAY Club members, and the two middle schools have a combined total of about 30 members.
Area 6 comprises about 38 schools from Andover, Argonia, Arkansas City, Burrton, Clearwater, Cunningham, Derby, Douglass, El Dorado, Ellinwood, Garden Plain, Goddard, Great Bend, Halstead, Haven, Haysville, Lindsborg, Maize, McPherson, Mulvane, Norwich, Oxford, Rose Hill, Whitewater, and Wichita.