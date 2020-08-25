Like so many other entities, the Kansas Department of Revenue was forced to adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, since May, the KDOR has taken a phased (and cautious) approach to reopening driver’s license offices across the state.
Keeping the health and safety of both customers and employees in mind, KDOR has mirrored doctors, barber shops and others in the service sector, requiring appointments (and passage of COVID-19 symptoms testing) before setting foot in one of its driver’s license offices. That has created quite the backlog, with many local offices – including Derby’s – having a lengthy waiting list.
“We are currently seeing about a two-month wait for an appointment,” said KDOR Public Information Officer Zach Fletcher. “To assist in that, the Kansas Department of Revenue has continually encouraged customers to use iKan, the official mobile app of the agency, for online driver's license renewals.”
Outside of driver’s license renewals, individuals can also renew vehicle titles and registration and order vital record copies through the iKan portal. The portal can be downloaded through mobile stores or accessed by visiting iKan.ks.gov.
Though driving tests are being offered at certain offices, anyone inside a vehicle for such a test is required to wear a face mask.
Deadlines have also been extended in an effort to help alleviate some of the issues created by COVID-19. Anyone with a driver’s license or state identification card expiring between March 12 and Sept. 15 has until Dec. 31, 2020, to renew. Additionally, the Real ID deadline has been pushed back to Oct. 1, 2021. Fletcher also noted the window for renewals remains fairly large.
“As Kansans get used to the requirement of having an appointment for an office visit, we believe that licenses and identification cards may be renewed well ahead of their expiration date,” Fletcher said. “Kansans can renew a license or identification card up to one year in advance, unless they are less than 21 years of age.”
While online remains the preferred method of business at this time, a number of services remain available at driver’s license offices throughout Kansas – like the one in Derby (620 N. Rock Rd.). For a full list of services available or to schedule an appointment, visit www.ksrevenue.org/reopening.