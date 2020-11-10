Prior to Friday night’s Class 6A regional football game between Derby and Gardner-Edgerton, Derby Junior Football announced the Grant Adams Memorial Award. The award was named after Adams, who served on the DJF board and passed away suddenly on March 26, 2020, at the age of 50. It will recognize the work of a coach or parent in the Derby football community. The inaugural recipients were Grant’s kids, Riley, Kody and Hailey. Riley (pictured) receives the award from DJF board member Matt Liston.
featured
Derby Junior Football announces Grant Adams Memorial Award
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 21
-
Nov 30