For the first time in the publication’s history, the Derby Informer received the top overall Sweepstakes Award in its division in both editorial and advertising content. It was the second consecutive year for the Informer to receive the Editorial Sweepstakes Award. The recognition is part of the Kansas Press Association’s annual Awards of Excellence competition.
The Informer competed in Division III against other newspapers across the state. Divisions are determined by circulation, with newspapers of similar circulations competing against each other. The Sweepstakes Award is given for the combined highest point totals for each first, second and third place award received by an individual newspaper.
In addition to the Sweepstakes Awards, the Informer received 22 first, 24 second and 13 third-place awards. The awards were given for individual contests in each category. The annual competition offered 70 different individual contests in five different categories.
Informer Managing Editor Kelly Breckunitch received a first-place award for his news story “Derby starts to shut down.” The story revealed the reaction and the impact of the lockdown in Derby and the county due to the pandemic. Reporter David Dinell took first place for his feature story “Resident thankful to be a citizen,” a Derby woman’s story of the challenges and joys of becoming a U.S. citizen.
The Informer received three first-place writing awards in sports stories done by Adam Suderman as well as a first in sports photography by Nathan Alspaw. Reporter Daniel Caudill received a first-place award in the government story category for his detailed interviews in the story “BOE members navigate through the pandemic.”
Some of the overall first-place awards, that involved all staff participation, included Best Special Section-Editorial for the Hubbard Arts Center publication “Listen to your art,” Newspaper Design and Layout Excellence, News and Writing Excellence and Best Digital Product for the Virtual Graduation 2020 on derbyinformer.com.
In the advertising category, the Informer received a first place in Special Section Advertising that included three special publications combined. First place was also awarded for best ad in automotive, community event, online and specialty in each contest category.
Other current and former Informer personnel recognized with awards this year included Jeff Cott, Patty Lane, Connie Kiewel, Madeline Deabler, Andrew Linnabary and Jennifer Perryman.
There were several contest categories where the Informer took first, second and third place to sweep the entire category.
“This year’s awards are clear evidence of an entire staff who has been committed to excellence. I couldn’t be prouder of this group,” Informer Publisher Jeff Cott said.