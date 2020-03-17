The Derby Informer is offering a free service to help local entities get information out about changes that disrupt the functions of local groups due to the coronavirus impact.
If your church, organization, group or business has been impacted by the coronavirus public gathering ban in Sedgwick County and significant changes or availabilities will impact your consumers, let us know. Send any information about closings, schedule changes, cancellations, rescheduling and more to the Derby Informer.
We will post your changes in print, online and on our social media networks. Send the information to news@derbyinformer.com or submit the information at www.derbyinformer.com by clicking on the home icon, then the word submit in the drop-down.
With the unknowns of this situation, please remember to re-submit any updates or changes to us that may take place in order for us to update your listing.
This service is free of charge with all approved submissions. Please only submit information in regards to closings, schedule changes, cancellations, rescheduling or related information.
As we move forward, the public will continue to have access to the Derby Informer and we will provide information that we feel is valuable to the people in our community and their safety.