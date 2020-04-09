A home in Derby caught fire just before 3PM Thursday afternoon.
The upper floor of the two-story house — located at 524 Spring Creek Dr. — was heavily damaged, Derby Fire Chief John Turner said.
Nobody was home when the fire began, so there were no injuries. Two dogs were rescued by the fire crew.
The house sustained $70,000 in damage, Turner said. Most of the damage was caused by smoke.
The homeowner was out getting food when the fire started, Turner said. A neighbor — who saw smoke coming from the attic and top floor — called 911. The neighbor went to check if anybody was inside, but was pushed back by smoke when the door was opened, Turner said.
“It was fortunate that the neighbor closed the door back up,” Turner said. “If he’d have left that door open it would have caused a lot more damage. He did the right thing.”
Turner said the house was “smoked throughout from top to bottom” with “a lot of smoke damage on the top floor.”
The fire was caused by an "improperly discarded smoking material," Turner said. Whether that was a cigarette, cigar or something else was not made clear.