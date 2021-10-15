Following a preliminary presentation on a proposed “final phase” of the Derby STAR bond district, a public hearing will be held to discuss the possible expansion at the Derby City Council meeting on Oct. 26.
Plans for the expansion presented to the city council in September include the addition of a Crystal Lagoon manmade beachfront attraction, hotel, “glamping” (glamorous camping) site and more. The proposed attractions would be located east of the Derby Sports Zone site and north of the Target store along Tall Tree Road.
The city council will consider adoption of an ordinance officially expanding the STAR bond district by adding a 43-acre tract of land for the attractions after the public hearing. With the unique nature of the proposal, the majority of city council members noted they were willing to hear more – including from the public – as the expansion is considered.
Scheduled to start as close to 6:30 p.m. as possible, the Oct. 26 public hearing on the STAR bond expansion will take place in the council room at Derby City Hall (611 Mulberry Rd.).
Due to COVID-19, social distancing protocols are in place during city council meetings and masks – which can be removed when speaking at the podium – are encouraged among attendees. Community members wanting to sign up to speak do not have to do so in advance and will have five minutes to address the city council. Those signed up to speak may be asked to wait in the lobby until their turn (due to space constraints). Additionally, comments can be sent to the city clerk by noon on Oct. 26 and will be read aloud during the public hearing.
Click here for additional information on the proposed STAR bond expansion on the city's website.
Click here to view a public notice published by the city ahead of the hearing.