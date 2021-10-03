Encouraging visitation of its more than 30 parks, the city is holding the Derby Park Hop from Oct. 5 through Nov. 5.
Individuals who visit the 10 participating parks will receive a Derby Proud prize and be entered for a chance to win a free class at the Hubbard Arts Center.
To participate, scan the QR code at each park with any smartphone camera and submit the requested information (name, email address, etc.) on the prompted, secure Google Form. Signs with QR codes will be posted at the parks on Oct. 5.
Participating parks include Crane Park, Decarsky Dog Park, English Park, Garrett Park, Hand Park, High Park, Madison Avenue Central Park, Stone Creek Disc Golf Park, Warren Riverview Park and Woodland Valley Park.
For more information on the free, all-ages event, visit www.derbyks.com/parkhop.