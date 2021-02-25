If use can be found for a Little Free Library in a cow pasture near Mount Sunflower, a mile and a half from the Colorado border, then surely it could benefit the Derby community. At least, that was the thought that crossed the mind of Derby resident Diane Quantic.
Quantic lives in the Hamilton Estates development near the intersection of Beau Jardin and James Street. Having known about the idea behind Little Free Libraries – a nonprofit geared to “promote literacy and the love of reading by building free book exchanges worldwide” – Quantic thought Hamilton Estates would be a perfect location given the foot traffic.
“People walk along James [Street] a lot with their dogs and we have a bench at our pond and we have a couple of benches in a little cul-de-sac on Beau Jardin,” Quantic said. “I just thought it would be a nice way to give people a chance to sit for a minute and enjoy the view.”
Initially, Quantic thought of installing the Little Free Library at her house. She quickly realized there were better locations, though, and that it would be a good project for the neighborhood. Going to the Hamilton Estates Homeowner’s Association, HOA funds were secured to purchase a Little Free Library kit that was constructed by one of the members and installed in a small park just north of the Beau Jardin/James Street intersection.
While the groundwork to bring a Little Free Library to Hamilton Estates started back in November, it was officially completed and installed at the beginning of February. This is the third such library established in Derby, with two previously installed by the Friends of the Derby Public Library – and more than 100,000 established across the globe.
Embracing the “take a book, leave a book” gift-sharing ideology, the Little Free Library in Hamilton Estates has already seen a good amount of use – with a number of books being donated. Stopping by to donate some additional resources recently, Quantic noticed just how full it was.
“I went by the other day and I could barely find room to put in [some] gloves,” Quantic said.
Offerings available at the Hamilton Estates Little Free Library range from the works of Tom Clancy to cookbooks to hats and gloves to help brave the elements.
Given the amenities of the development, Quantic said the HOA pursued the Little Free Library with the intent that passersby could enjoy them while also promoting additional reading and shared resources within the community.