During the annual “Run for the Roses” at the Kentucky Derby on May 7, the Derby Historical Society and Museum will attempt to join in the festivities through a new fundraising event that has been in the works for a few years.
“A lot of people pick a theme for a fundraiser and that looked like a good theme,” said board member Bill Smith. “Toward the end of this pandemic – of course we’ve been planning this for a couple of years, and we’ve had to postpone it at least twice – we just kind of thought maybe people were ready to get out and dress up and put on some big, fancy hats like they wear at the Kentucky Derby and have a good time.”
The museum’s “Horses, Hats and Roses” Kentucky Derby fundraising party will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 7 at the Hubbard Arts Center (309 N. Woodlawn).
Fitting with the Kentucky Derby theme, guests will gather to watch the event following the playing of “Call to Post,” mint juleps and southern-inspired cuisine will be served and attendees are encouraged to dress in colorful Derby attire (top hats, bow ties, etc.). Other activities through the night will include live music, a photo booth, games, contests, raffles, an auction and whiskey tasting.
Cost per ticket to the fundraising event are $60 each or $500 for a table, with the money going directly to help the museum’s heating and air conditioning fund. That fund is dedicated to upgrades to help preserve the museum’s artifacts, which are at risk given the extreme cold and heat they are exposed to with the building’s lack of heating and cooling units.
“The museum has no public funding whatsoever. We operate strictly by donations, so we are hurting for certain things,” Smith said. “We worry about the artifacts that we have in the building. At some point, we need heating and air conditioning for that building, we need an elevator, there’s just an awful lot of needs that we have.”
Smith noted that while the museum has received support from the city of Derby and Sedgwick County in the past, that has been sporadic and not enough to facilitate some of the larger needs of the organization – hence the Kentucky Derby fundraiser and the annual Christmas tree gala.
A limited number of tickets (200) will be sold for the inaugural spring event, so Smith encourages any interested parties to reserve theirs early by calling 617-2383.
Currently, Smith noted the museum has received a lot of support for the event but is still seeking cash donations for auction items. Anyone interested in supporting the museum’s fund but unable to make the Kentucky Derby event can also contribute to the artifact preservation
cause online at derbykshistorymuseum.org/donate.