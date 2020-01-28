The Derby Community Foundation recently awarded a total of $20,500 in grants to the Derby Historical Society.
A Community Enrichment Grant was awarded in the amount of $2,500 and will help fund renovations to the restrooms at the Derby Historical Museum. The Enrichment Grant program is a competitive grant process which annually awards up to $10,000 in grants to local non-profits and is funded by the proceeds of Uncorked, the DCF’s annual gala event.
An anonymous Field of Interest Fund of the Derby Community Foundation awarded $18,000 to the Derby Historical Society. $2,500 will be used for museum restroom renovations. That amount is matching the Community Enrichment Grant.
$5,000 will go to support a new fundraising event later this year created by the Derby Historical Society. The funds will purchase a Triple Crown Title Sponsorship at the event, Horses, Hats & Roses. Another $500 will support the sponsorship of a live horse at the event.
And finally $10,000 will go to miscellaneous museum repairs and renovations at the museum.
“The Derby Historical Society and Museum are vital parts of the Derby community,” said Reba Smith, DCF Board of Directors Chair. “We are so pleased to support the efforts of this organization with these grants.”