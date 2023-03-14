Derby Historical Society preps for museum opening

Ahead of the spring season, and its annual opening (on April 1 this year), the Historical Society has started some maintenance and renovations at the Derby Historical Museum.
Volunteers are working on the current upgrades. Repainting was completed recently, while tearing up/replacing the hallway carpet will soon follow. Funds from the Historical Society’s annual Christmas Tree Gala helped make the improvements possible, with board member Susan Swaney sharing gratitude for that support and optimism that the community will benefit from the upgrades as well.