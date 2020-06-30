The Derby Historical Society’s Horses, Hats and Roses Kentucky Derby Fundraiser, initially postponed to September, has officially been cancelled by event organizers.
Citing safety and economic concerns in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the move was made to cancel the event in 2020. However, Derby Historical Society board member Bill Smith said plans are proceeding to carry over sponsorships and move forward with the event next year, May 1, 2021, at the Hubbard Arts Center.
Operating strictly on donations and fundraising, the Horses, Hats and Roses event was intended to help generate revenue to address a leaky roof at the Derby Historical Museum (with air conditioning and elevator repair lined out as additional future projects).