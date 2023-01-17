Museum AOE Presentation

Pictured at the Award of Excellence presentation are Derby Historical Museum volunteers (front row) Bill Smith, Susan Swaney, (second row) Diane Quantic, Patsy Hickman, Pat Swaney, Jim Hickman, Reba Smith, Mayor Randy White, (third row) Patty Austin, Tina Rippee, Loretta Siemers, (back row) Kristy Norman, Ted Austin, Truman Tauer, Dave McDonald, Walter Siemers, Butch Ewing and Jean Garinger.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

During the Jan. 10 Derby City Council meeting, Mayor Randy White officially handed out the 2023 Award of Excellence to leadership and volunteers from the Derby Historical Museum.

“This is a celebration of what’s right and what’s good in Derby,” White said of the award, admittedly one of his favorites to hand out.

