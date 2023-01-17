During the Jan. 10 Derby City Council meeting, Mayor Randy White officially handed out the 2023 Award of Excellence to leadership and volunteers from the Derby Historical Museum.
“This is a celebration of what’s right and what’s good in Derby,” White said of the award, admittedly one of his favorites to hand out.
With 16 rooms of artifacts and displays in a refurbished USD 260 school building, the museum is dedicated to the historical preservation of the Derby community and operates fully through donations and volunteers.
Some of the museum’s highlights from 2022 include helping with the 70th anniversary celebration of Derby Fire and Rescue, hosting all Derby fourth graders for tours, a pair of successful fundraisers and more. Through its special events and fundraisers alone, founding board member Susan Swaney noted at least 1,000 people visited the museum in 2022.
Receiving the Mayor's Award of Excellence, the Derby Historical Museum will be listed on a plaque in the City Hall lobby that denotes all past recipients.
