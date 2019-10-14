An official ribbon cutting on Wednesday in front of the Derby Historical Museum marked the unveiling of seven historical landmark displays in Derby. The landmarks are a part of the 150-year sesquicentennial celebration going on this year.
The landmarks are displayed on or near areas in Derby that have historic meaning to the community and commemorate Derby’s origin as a farming town that valued family and faith.
One landmark in Garrett Park tells the story of Alexander and Margaret Garrett, Derby’s first settlers. Most all of the landmarks, including the Garrett marker, use photos, text and locator maps to tell the story of Derby in its early years.
Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, narrated bus tours were given that allowed participants to stop and view each landmark. The landmarks can be enjoyed by either bike or car and a majority of them are off of sidewalks. The bike route is 3.5 miles.