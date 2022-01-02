The city of Derby has hired Dan Bronson as its new deputy city manager effective Jan. 10. Bronson replaces Kiel Mangus, who became Derby’s fifth city manager on Dec. 10 after the retirement of Kathy Sexton.
Bronson comes to Derby from Harvey County, where he has served as the assistant county administrator/director of finance since March 2017. In that role, he reports to the county administrator and helps provide leadership and administrative support to 21 department directors and elected officials and 216 staff.
“I’m excited to join the city of Derby,” Bronson said. “Derby is a forward-thinking, growing community, and I am eager for the opportunities and challenges ahead of me.”
Prior to his current position Bronson was a management analyst and risk manager for the city of Newton. He also spent time as an emergency management special projects coordinator for Harvey County, special projects coordinator in the city manager’s office for Newton, and a budget and administration intern for Harvey County. He began his career as a firefighter for the city of Newton.
Bronson earned his Master of Public Administration from Wichita State University, a BS in Political Science from Kansas State University, and an Associate of Applied Science (Fire Science) from Hutchinson Community College.
The city had a strong applicant pool for the position, receiving 57 applications from both in state and out of state applicants. The pool was narrowed to the six best qualified candidates. Of those, four were selected to participate in a process that included an interview, a research project that included a presentation to a mock city council consisting of city staff, lunch and a tour of the community. Finally, a second interview was done with the top two candidates from the prior process.
“Dan stood out because of his professional experience, knowledge, approachability and commitment to excellence,” said City Manager Kiel Mangus. “He brings a tremendous amount of diverse local government experience that will help enhance our capabilities to provide outstanding quality services for Derby residents. I’m confident he will be a great addition that will fit right in with our team.”