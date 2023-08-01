DHE Reunion

Among those gathering for the recent Derby Hills Elementary reunion were (front row, left to right)  Brent Wolf, Teresa Rush, Mary Murray, Sue Ayres, Chris Showalter, Sally Hayes, Becki Ward, Jamie Auch, Jeannie Ciemny, Mandy Klingsick, Janelle Wilke, (middle row, left to right) Jamie Welch, Pam Schroeder, Sherrie Rebel, Linda Innes, Misty Van Boening, Paula Shields, Shawn Springer, Denise Gash, Mary Jo Foster, Elaine Miller, Debbie McNutt, (back row, left to right) Heidi Benway, Kimberly Stucky, Lin Silvertooth, Don Shirley, Dan Stang, Kelly Hoffman, Jessi Stang, Nathan Gash and David Larimore.

 KELLY BRECKUNITCH/INFORMER

Former staff, PTO members and students who worked at or attended Derby Hills Elementary gathered for a reunion – held every other year – at the building on July 28. There were roughly 50 individuals in attendance for the 2023 reunion. 

Among those in attendance, Don Shirley was the longest-tenured teacher present for the reunion while Denise Gash represented the current Derby Hills teaching roster. Both former (Lin Silvertooth, 1993-2007) and current (Dr. Brent Wolf) administrators were on hand as well.

