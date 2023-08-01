Former staff, PTO members and students who worked at or attended Derby Hills Elementary gathered for a reunion – held every other year – at the building on July 28. There were roughly 50 individuals in attendance for the 2023 reunion.
Among those in attendance, Don Shirley was the longest-tenured teacher present for the reunion while Denise Gash represented the current Derby Hills teaching roster. Both former (Lin Silvertooth, 1993-2007) and current (Dr. Brent Wolf) administrators were on hand as well.