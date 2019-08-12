Crews will begin construction in October on a new gym at Derby Hills Elementary School, part of the first phase of bond projects for the school.
“The construction of the gymnasium is on a critical time path to start in October so that it is ready for the 2020-2021 school year. Along with the gymnasium, certain code requirements – bathrooms and parking improvements – are necessary to be initiated at the same time to ensure the timely issuance of a construction permit,” district operations and finance director Joe Dessenberger said in a memo to school board members.
Projects at the school have been broken into two phases “because of timing,” said Mitch Binns, regional manager of McCownGordon Construction, which is managing all bond projects for the district.
In addition to a new gym, improvements at Derby Hills will include the remodeling of two sets of bathrooms required by code, a new parking lot and associated site improvements, renovation of the heating and air conditioning systems, remodeling of the kitchen and expansion of the cafeteria.
Alternate work also was included in the bid documents for administrative space renovations to increase security awareness in the office area.
Dessenberger said in the memo that design of the mechanical system replacement and upgrades “is coming along more slowly than expected due to difficulties associated with abandonment of the existing aqueduct system and movement to a different source, and how that system will tie into the existing structure. To ensure the best design and pricing, this component, along with the kitchen and cafeteria renovations, as well as the office alternate, are being broken out into a second phase for design development and bidding.”
The design development budget for the first phase is $2,503,320, according to documents from McCownGordon.