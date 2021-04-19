Derby Hills Elementary School is set to be the next school in the district with an updated logo.
Derby Public Schools is in the process of updating all of its schools’ logos as part of its five-year strategic plan, with the hopes of creating more consistency in branding across the district. The district started with elementary schools in November 2019, namely Wineteer and the then-upcoming Stone Creek.
The Derby Board of Education previewed the new Derby Hills dragon logo at its April 12 meeting and heard from Gardner Design about the process behind creating it. The design company collaborates with each school’s principal, staff and students to come up with the best fit.
“We still wanted the jolly dragon look, but at the same time be aspirational and be something that fifth graders going into sixth grade could wear on a shirt and still be ‘cool,’” said Derby Hills Principal Brent Wolf.
Once Gardner Design has prepared a few options to choose from, each school’s staff and students vote on their favorite. The overwhelming majority of students and staff at Derby Hills, over 80%, voted in favor of one option, making it an easy decision for the school district.
“It may just be that they really hated the other one,” joked Bill Gardner, owner and creative director of Gardner Design. “But I think that it really is because we had two excellent solutions in here, thanks to Dr. [Brent] Wolf, his time and the school’s input on this.”
Gardner said he believed the original dragon logo at Derby Hills, one of the older elementary schools in the district, was modeled after the movie “Pete’s Dragon.”
The new dragon logo keeps the school colors – red and black – but reflects a more modern, simplistic approach to design. The logo displays the side-profile of a dragon with its wings spread out.
“One of the things that we really discovered about the kids and their input is – ya know, they’re growing up,” he said. “We love this [new] dragon because it has this wonderful grin and at the same time it has these wings that ‘Game of Thrones’ kind of made big.”
Each of the new logos incorporates a gray “swoosh” in the background that resembles the letter “D,” as well as a uniform typeface for the school name.
Mascot names are characterized differently to match colors and designs in each school’s logo.
“[The new logos] have that same kind of consistency to it, pulling together this really consistent aspect to the brand visually,” Gardner said.
The Derby Board of Education is set to officially vote on the new Derby Hills design at its next regular meeting, April 26.
After Derby Hills, the three remaining elementary schools in need of a logo refresh will be El Paso, Swaney and Park Hill. The district plans to address secondary school logos in the next year.