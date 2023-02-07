Senior cheerleader Jamie Johnson escorted the 2023 Mr. Panther winner, Roman Boden, at the Mr. Panther ceremony at halftime of the Derby boys basketball game against Salina Central on Feb. 3. Five Derby seniors were up for nomination for the title of Mr. Panther as a Derby cheer fundraising event. Individuals donated money to vote for a participant, with all proceeds going to an organization at Derby High School or a charitable organization in the community.
Derby High's Boden crowned Mr. Panther
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
