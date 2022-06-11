Through a digital journal contest sponsored by the Kansas Association of Teachers of English (KATE), a number of Derby High School students were published in the latest edition of the journal, “Voices in Kansas.”
KATE welcomes written and artistic submissions in the categories of literary criticism, artistic expression, poetry and creative fiction/nonfiction, accepting submissions from both teachers and students. DHS English teacher Nathan Whitman serves as the editor-in-chief of the academic journal.
Derby students to be published in the most recent edition (Vol. 8, No. 2) included sophomores Abigail Butler, Kevin Chase, Mikayla Cleveland, Teagan Grady, Ava Jenkins, Emma Kimmel, Isabelle McCabe, Lashonta Lynn Hill and junior Hannah Parks.
Both McCabe and Parks received Editor’s Choice awards, and their winning submissions were featured with lesson plans for English teachers to incorporate into their classes – using their pieces as examples. Parks’ piece, “Winding Upward,” also serves as the cover art for the latest edition of “Voices in Kansas.”
Submissions for the fall edition are currently being accepted until Oct. 31. Students and teachers seeking more information can visit kansasenglish.org/voices-of-kansas.html.