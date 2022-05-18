Members of the Derby High School National Art Honor Society recently helped create a mural at the north entrance of the Derby Marketplace Dillons showing support for the school. Plans are to further enhance the mural with the Panther mascot in the fall. Pictured are members of the NAHS group that worked on the mural including (left to right) Lilith Rourke, Elise Koziar and Haly Washburn. Not pictured: Tyler Atherton, Emma Willis and Ashly HInnenkamp.
Derby High students complete Dillons Marketplace mural
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
