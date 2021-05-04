Derby High School staff members were recognized at the April 26 Derby Board of Education meeting for their years of service at Derby Public Schools. Ten years: Jimmy Adams, Russell Baldwin, Analia Carter, Ruth DeLange, Wesley DeSpain, Cynthia Eichman, and Bretley Laramore. Fifteen years: Natalie Brown, Chris Devore, Sabrina Garding, Robin Groskurth, Brenda Jacobs, Elizabeth Linn, Alison Strecker, Larry Thomas, Connie Thompson, and Emily Williams. Twenty years: Edward Belsan, Adam DeVault, Kelly Holopirek, Carrie Sharpe, and Kathy Wohlford. Twenty-five years: Elizabeth Lankford, Keri Haberer, and Stacey Lindsey. Thirty years: Don Fisher. Lankford, Bill Ross, Tracy Schmitz, Christine Weve, and Joaquin Zapata also received recognition for completing 25 years of service in public or private schools from the University of Kansas.
Derby High staff recognized for years of service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
