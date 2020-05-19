Derby High School has been selected as one of 387 JROTC units to receive the 2019-2020 Air Force JROTC Distinguished Unit Award.
The award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while also meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America.
Derby High School has also received the Air Force “Silver Star” Community Service with Excellence award. The DHS unit provided over 4,300 hours of community service. DHS was the only AFJROTC unit in Kansas to receive the award.