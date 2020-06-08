Around 70 people came out to Madison Avenue Central Park Monday afternoon to protest racial injustice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.
The demonstration, organized by the Derby High School Democrats group, started at 4 p.m. and continued into the early evening. After rallying in Central Park, protesters headed down Madison Street toward the Derby Police Department headquarters, shouting “No justice/no peace, no racist police,” “This is what a revolution looks like” and other phrases.
Things stayed peaceful throughout the protest. At one point, two counter protesters with “Trump 2020” flags stood on the opposite side of the street, but the protesters did not engage them.
Many of the protesters carried signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, and others featured phrases including “Dear cops, your silence is violence,” “Racism is a pandemic,” and “Why are we okay with white terrorists but not innocent black lives?”
The crowd was largely made up of high schoolers and young adults, but some older individuals were in attendance, including Derby school board member Matthew Joyce — who is running for the Kansas House of Representatives this year — and State Representative Jim Ward.
The protest was organized by the DHS Dems executive board, which includes history teacher Emily Williams and students Sean Wentling, Ellie Hale, Christie Schroeder and Jack Sallman.
Sallman, a senior, said a big reason they put the protest together was because recent instances of racial injustice had led them to think “about the friends I have who are people of color and the ways they’ve impacted my life.”
“At [last week’s protest at Madison and Rock], we were on the ground chanting ‘I can’t breathe,’ and I was next to my friend Nalah, who is black,” Sallman said. “Looking into their eyes as we chanted that for nine minutes straight was really powerful to me.”
Sallman said “a lot of hate comes from ignorance,” and that he has sometimes seen that within his community. He thinks Derby has made strides in recent years in terms of racial sensitivity and diversity, but said that he still sees racism in the schools.
“I hear [racial slurs] used by white kids all the time,” Sallman said. “I see a lot of racism towards Latinos or Latinas or people of color. But a lot of people do make the effort to call those people out.”
Brandon Johnson, Wichita City Council member and vice-chair of the Kansas Democratic Party, was the featured guest speaker at the protest. He said that though the officers involved in the police killing in Minneapolis had been arrested, “an arrest is an arrest.”
“A conviction means justice has been served, and that’s what we want to see,” Johnson said.
“What do we do now? What’s next? Engagement. That means all of us here need to get at least two friends and continue having this dialogue. Engage your [city council members]. We have to stay on our elected officials. It’s election year. Don’t give anyone running for office a pass.”
There was a moderate police presence around the protest DHS Dems had informed the Derby Police Department about the protest in advance.
Monday’s protest began a day after the Minneapolis city council made an unprecedented move, promising to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a community-led safety model.
Emily Williams, a history teacher at Derby High School and DHS Dems faculty sponsor, said it’s important to “know your history.”
“I think for too long these issues have been ignored,” Williams said in a phone interview. “Something would happen with police violence, and maybe there would be outrage across the country, and then it would get pushed under the rug until the next issue of police violence. We always make the joke that history repeats itself, and I think 2020 is a pretty good indicator of that — pandemic, to economic recession, to race riots. I think we see a lot of repetition. Learn from it.”
And, aside from protesting, Williams said there’s one thing people wanting to make change need to get out there and do: vote.
“Vote in the primary and general elections, and not just for a president. Look at local and state leaders. Make change happen.”