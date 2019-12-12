Fifty-seven Derby High School students in the following classes were recognized for successfully completing OSHA’s 10-hour training: Intro to Industrial Technology, Mass Production, and Hand and Power Tools. Another 22 students are actively work-ing to achieve the industry-recognized credential. The OSHA qualification can help students when pursuing internships or jobs. The training course provides information about workers’ rights, employer responsibilities, and how to file a complaint. It also provides basic awareness training on the recognition, avoidance, abatement, and prevention of workplace hazards.
Derby High School students complete OSHA 10-hour training
